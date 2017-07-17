PWTC LRT station: A modern and convenient stop

The PWTC LRT station. — Pictures by Malay Mail KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — With a white half-circular roof enhanced with metal beams, this station’s design appears almost space-age to some. Welcome to the PWTC (Putra World Trade Centre) LRT station in Kuala Lumpur.

Apart from its modern look, what makes the elevated station equally eye-catching is its location, which overlooks the confluence of Sungai Gombak and Sungai Batu.

Rocks and boulders have been purposely placed in some parts of the river to create a lovely water flow and gentle rapids worthy of a scenic shot for the camera. It’s been reported that on occasion, egrets and kingfishers hunt for fish here, which adds to its charm.

The other attraction here is Sunway Putra, an eight-floor mall that houses the Cold Storage supermarket, fashion stores Uniqlo and H&M, Japanese bargain shop Daiso, ice cream parlour Baskin Robbins, eateries Secret Recipe and Simple Life, cosmetic counters and much more. There’s also a TGV Cinema with six screening halls.

The pedestrian bridge makes the station accessible. LRT commuters will appreciate the convenience of being able to access Sunway Putra directly from the LRT station via a connecting walkway which leads to the first floor of the mall ― they don’t have to worry about getting wet on rainy days.

From here, you can also go to the Sunway Putra Tower offices and Sunway Putra Hotel, both of which are integrated developments with the mall.

Across the road ― and connected via a sheltered pedestrian bridge from the mall as well as from the LRT station ― is the Seri Pacific Hotel Kuala Lumpur (formerly the Pan Pacific), a five-star hotel popular among those on short business trips and tourists.

Walking along the pedestrian bridge can be a pleasant experience. It’s clean and peppered with pots of anthurium plants with white flowers.

The PWTC building is the venue of important events such as the Umno General Assembly and the International Quran Reading Competition.Adjacent to the hotel is the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) for which the LRT station is named. Launched in 1985, the convention and exhibition centre is the venue of important events such as the Umno General Assembly and the International Quran Reading Competition.

It is also the venue of choice for concerts, award shows and the popular MATTA (Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents) travel fair.

While the LRT is used mainly by those working in the area, it is also the most practical mode of transport during key events held at PWTC to avoid heavy traffic and the inability to find a parking bay.

Opened in mid-1998, the station is also relatively close to Chow Kit, Jalan Raja Laut and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

Approximately 400 metres from the station is the Putra Komuter station served by the Tampin-Batu Caves route and Port Klang-Tanjong Malim route.