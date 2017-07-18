Putrajaya’s new multimillion-ringgit Islamic hub up and running

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak during the opening ceremony of the Putrajaya Islamic Complex in Putrajaya, July 18, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, July 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today launched the Putrajaya Islamic Complex, which he hoped will be the hallmark of a progressive Islamic administration in Malaysia.

In his launch speech, Najib claimed the new complex would bring forward a new era of Islamic administration in the country, after the religion has been subjected to negative connotations in recent times. The Putrajaya Islamic Complex (PIC). — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia (Jakim)

“In recent times, Islam is associated with violence, linked with terrorism, conflict and mass killing. It is painted in such negative light when in reality, the basis of Islam is peace. It is a beautiful and noble religion that respects all beings.

“This is why this complex is important not just because of its physical features but as it depicts the appreciation of Islam here,” he told the audience.

The initial cost of the project when it was first launched in 2011 was estimated at around RM400 million, but the final cost upon completion last year has not been made public.

Located at the Precinct 3 lakeside beside the Sultan Al-Mizan mosque, the complex houses over 11 Islamic government agencies and several other private Islamic groups since earlier this year.

Among the agencies include the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi), the Department of Shariah Judiciary Malaysia (JKSM), the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim) and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), among others. A model of the Putrajaya Islamic Complex. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

The prime minister also launched today the Shariah-compliant Governance Guidelines to ensure a uniform administration of the federal Islamic agencies located in the complex.

Najib in the same event also officiated the launching of the Islamic Financial Centre at the complex that is run by Lembaga Tabung Haji.

The Pekan MP explained that PIC seeks to be a one-stop centre for Islamic affairs including “applying for halal certificates, umrah and Haj affairs, Islamic banking and finance”.

Completed in 2016, the 5.7-acre development was built by TH Properties Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary company of the Tabung Haji group under the build-lease-operate model.

The architecture of PIC is based on modern Islamic motifs, and the complex is divided into four blocks with the tallest being 10-storey high.

The building also has an underground auditorium which is accessible via an elevator which doubles as a water feature at the centre of the complex.

It also won the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018 for Best Office Development category earlier this year.