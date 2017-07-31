Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Putrajaya’s guaranteed debt increases for the fourth year in a row

BY RAM ANAND

Monday July 31, 2017
12:07 PM GMT+8

The first series of the Auditor-General's Report 2016 was tabled in Parliament today. — Picture by Kamles KumarThe first series of the Auditor-General's Report 2016 was tabled in Parliament today. — Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, July 31— Putrajaya’s guaranteed debt amount has increased by five per cent in 2016, recording an increase for the fourth consecutive year, according to the latest Auditor General’s report.

The audit report, the first for the year 2016, said that the debts accrued by statutory bodies and companies that were guaranteed by the federal government has now increased to RM 187.234 billion in 2016, compared to RM 177.728 billion in 2015.

The guaranteed debt amount has been increasing for the federal government since 2012, according to the report.

The debt amount was RM 143.109 billion in 2012, and climbed to RM 157.500 billion in 2013, and to RM 172.019 billion in 2014.

The National Higher Education Fund contributed to the increase as its guaranteed debt margin increased by 14.6 per cent, while DanaInfra Nasional, the company created to spur the funding of infrastructure projects such as the recently completed Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), recorded a 43.4 per cent increase in guaranteed debts.

