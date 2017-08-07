Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Putrajaya withdraws Bill banning unilateral child conversions

Monday August 7, 2017
11:27 AM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman informed the withdrawal of the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the Dewan Rakyat this morning. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayDatuk Seri Azalina Othman informed the withdrawal of the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the Dewan Rakyat this morning. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― The government has withdrawn a Bill from Parliament that would have prevented the religious conversion of children to Islam with the consent of just one parent after conservative Muslims protested against it. 

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman informed the withdrawal of the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the Dewan Rakyat this morning.

The deferment of the Bill from the last parliamentary meeting, which had been tabled for first reading last November, came amid protest from conservatives, including some of the country's muftis who claimed that the amendments were against the Federal Constitution.

MORE TO COME

