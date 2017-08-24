Putrajaya weighing public opinion on Memali RCI

The Memali incident was among the biggest scandals from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's administration. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Putrajaya will use public sentiment to gauge if a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the Memali incident is merited, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

Najib said the government could not rule out the need for a RCI on the deadly 1985 police siege, which was previously covered by a White Paper.

"We will gauge the public reaction and also the reaction of those who were affected by it before deciding (on RCI)," Najib told reporters after chairing an Umno supreme council meeting here today.

"We don't reject the possibility of a RCI, but it must bring benefit for all and help us find out the truth," he said.

Eighteen people including four policemen were killed in the police siege of a Kedah village in 1985.

The scandal was among the biggest from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's administration.

Tun Musa Hitam, Dr Mahathir's deputy at the time, was blamed for the deaths as he was thought to be the acting PM then, but he asserted in 2014 that Dr Mahathir was in the country the entire time and only left for China “days later”.

Calls for the Memali incident to be re-examined also came after a RCI was convened to investigate Bank Negara Malaysia's foreign exchange scandal, another controversy from Dr Mahathir’s 22-year rule.