Putrajaya told to form inquiry into schoolboy’s death

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pic) urges Putrajaya to set up an independent commission to probe Mohd Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi’s death. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 27 ― Two groups called today for an independent commission to investigate the death of a student who was allegedly abused at a private religious school in Johor.

Parent Action Group for Education (PAGE) chairman Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim demanded that Putrajaya set up a royal commission of inquiry or independent task force into the 11-year-old victim’s school, Madrasah Tahfiz Al-Jauhar in Kota Tinggi.

“We wish to see a thorough assessment of the teachers, teaching qualifications and skills, quality of staff, curriculum, co-curriculum, living conditions, safety standards, religious leanings and sources of funding of the Madrasah Tahfiz Al Jauhar, Kota Tinggi, Johor,” Noor Azimah said in a statement.

All tahfiz schools should be subjected to similar assessments and achieve a certain level of satisfaction or cease operations, she said.

She added that the commission should look into the scope of responsibility of state religious departments where private tahfiz schools register with.

Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye echoed similar sentiments, urging Putrajaya to set up an independent commission to probe Mohd Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi’s death.

“There are many issues involving religious schools which are not monitored by the education ministry or state governments. The government must set up a commission of inquiry to fully investigate this case,” he was quoted saying in a statement today.

National newswire Bernama also reported that Lee had proposed for the commission to submit a comprehensive report and recommendations to the government.

Lee stressed that background checks should be conducted on every staff in schools to ensure those with mental and criminal background are not employed.

“School authorities should cooperate with the police and hospital in the screening process to ensure that only those who are mentally and physically fit are hired.”

He also reportedly urged schools to install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) in its compounds and advised parents to be more attentive towards their children.

“What happened recently should be a lesson to all of us that stringent laws alone cannot solve child abuse cases.”

Thaqif, who had both legs amputated last week due to infection after alleged abuse by an assistant warden, died yesterday.

The 11-year-old was allegedly beaten with a hose on March 24, but was only brought to the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru on April 19.

Subsequently, his right hand was also infected and was scheduled to be amputated yesterday, However, the procedure could not take place as his condition had deteriorated.

The assistant warden, a 29 year-old, was formerly a convict who spent 30 months in prison for theft.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the case has been classified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.