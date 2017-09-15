Putrajaya to showcase BN’s achievements at mega exhibition

The minister said that the ‘Expo Negaraku 2017’ is the brainchild of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by KE OoiPUTRAJAYA, Sept 15 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) government will be holding a mega exhibition showcasing all of its achievements, namely infrastructure developments and those planned for the future.

In his statement today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan said that the ‘Expo Negaraku 2017’ is the brainchild of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who wanted to provide a platform for the public to review all of the completed projects and future plans the government has for the people.

“A lot that we have achieved to this date. We have crossed various hurdles and challenges to achieve the development which we have today, and we never imagine some of it would even happen in this country.

“To date, we already have a complete and world-class land transportation network like the MRT which was just launched by the prime minister this year. We also will have the Pan Borneo Highway, Bandar Malaysia, MyHSR, ECRL and various other huge plans by the prime minister, to increase Malaysians’ quality of living,” a representative of Rahman said, in reading his text.

The exhibition is scheduled to take place from November 15 till December 15, from 10am till 10pm, at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur. Entrance is free.

“What makes the expo even more interesting is that this Expo Negaraku 2017, would apply latest technologies to ensure visitors are able to enjoy an interactive experience throughout their visit,” he said, adding that there will be five domes dedicated to the expo.

There will also be many other activities for visitors on weekends, such as zumba on the first week, night market in the second week, comedy night and cultural shows during the third week, as well as a go-cart and sporting events in the final week.