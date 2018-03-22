Putrajaya to deport 4,000 Indonesian migrants ahead of Ramadan

Mustafar said that the workers could return home before May 15 when the fasting month starts if their families were willing to bear the travel costs. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Immigration Department will repatriate some 4,000 undocumented Indonesian workers soon to ensure they are home in time for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Following initial discussion between both countries, Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali told The Jakarta Post that those without valid documents were encouraged to turn themselves in for lighter sentences.

“According to the law, the punishment [for undocumented workers] is detainment and deportation.

“But if they give in themselves to us, they will only get a very low fine, and they can go home to Indonesia quickly,” he was quoted as saying.

However, Mustafar said that the workers could return home before May 15 when the fasting month starts if their families were willing to bear the travel costs.

In the same report, Indonesia’s director general of immigration, Ronny Sompie, reportedly said that the country has tightened passport requirements for some 6,000 Indonesians who showed signs that they could overstay their visit overseas.

“They are vulnerable of becoming victims of illegal work practices,” he was quoted as saying.

Sompie added his office had a checklist to scrutinise a possible undocumented worker from leaving the country.

“They show obvious signs… If any families of the [Indonesian] detainees in Malaysia can pay for their loved one’s return, please contact us, we will facilitate a discussion with Malaysian immigration officials,” he was quoted as saying.