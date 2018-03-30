Putrajaya to build 6,000 transit housing units in Rawang

Noh said these studio-type units would be built on 202 hectares of land. — Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliTANJONG KARANG, March 30 ― The Ministry of Urban Well-being, Housing and Local Government plans to build 6,000 transit housing units in Rawang to help youths especially in the urban areas, said Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar.

He said these studio-type units would be built on 202 hectares of land.

The ministry secured Cabinet approval for the project last month, he said.

“The implementation of the project will be expedited with a Barisan Nasional win in the 14th General Election,” he said to reporters after a walkabout in Kampung Sawah Sepadan here today.

Also present was Tanjong Karang Wanita Umno chief Datuk Habibah Yusuf.

Noh, who is Selangor BN chairman, said the housing units measuring 450 sq ft by 650 sq ft would be built in collaboration with a private developer.

Earlier, he handed over contributions of daily essential goods to eight families in the village. ― Bernama