Putrajaya tables revised marriage Bill, minus unilateral conversion ban

The government has tabled an amendment to the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 2016 for first reading, but without Section 88A that banned unilateral conversion of a minor into Islam. — wiki picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The government has again tabled an amendment to the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 2016 for first reading today.

But this time, the Bill is tabled without the new Section 88A, which explicitly states that “both parties” in a civil marriage must agree for the conversion of a minor into Islam.

Except for the inclusion of Section 88A, amendments proposed to the Bill remain the same as when it first came to light in November, last year.

Among others, the amendments state that if a person who has converted to Islam dies before the non-Muslim civil marriage is dissolved, the matrimonial assets shall be distributed by court “to interested parties.”

The distribution will take into account contributions made by interested parties in money, property or works towards the acquisition of the matrimonial asset.

The proposed amendments shall also be used retrospectively for any cases still pending in courts under this Act.

The problems with unilateral child conversions persist despite a Cabinet ruling prohibiting the practice, due to the lack of legal weight behind the decision.

Many groups have since expressed anger over the exclusion of Section 88A, which they say would resolve the crux of the problem involving unilateral conversion cases in the country.