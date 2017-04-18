Putrajaya studying building third airport for Kedah

Datuk Othman Aziz says the Finance Ministry together with the Transport Ministry are both looking into building another international airport in Kedah as the Penang airport is heavily congested. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinKAJANG, April 18 — The federal government is studying the viability of building another international airport in Kedah, Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Othman Aziz said today.

He added that the Finance Ministry together with the Transport Ministry are both looking into it as the main international airport closest to Kedah is in Penang state and is heavily congested.

“I cannot say exactly tell when but another airport in the state is necessary as we cannot wait until Penang reaches maximum capacity.

“In fact, Penang is already congested almost every day,” he told reporters after launching the Property Market 2016 report here.

Kedah currently has two airports, one in its state capital of Alor Setar and the other in the island resort of Langkawi that serves both domestic and international flights, but at a smaller scale compared to Penang.

Former Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir had in 2015 proposed for an international airport near industrial Kulim to serve as a cargo hub before expanding to serve passengers. He had estimated the cost then at RM1.6 billion.

Othman said today he was unsure what the current cost would be like.

“Some say RM4 billion but I don't know.”