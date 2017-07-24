Putrajaya seeks PCA board’s indefinite reappointment, removal of courts’ oversight

The Home Ministry wants federal lawmakers to approve several changes through 15 clauses to the existing Prevention of Crime Act, including Section 7B(2). — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The federal government today proposed various amendments that will effectively allow the indefinite reappointment of the Prevention of Crime Board and to remove judicial oversight of detention orders without trial.

In the Prevention of Crime (Amendment) Bill 2017 tabled in Parliament today, the Home Ministry wants federal lawmakers to approve several changes through 15 clauses to the existing Prevention of Crime Act, including Section 7B(2).

The current Section 7B(2) currently states that each of the Board member shall hold office for a maximum period of three years and can be reappointed only "once" for another three-year period.

The proposed amendment seeks to remove the limitation on reappointment of "once for another period of the three years".

The board has wide-ranging powers, including todirect a person to be detained under a detention order for a maximum two-year period and to renew such detentions without trial for a maximum two years at a time if it felt this was necessary to preserve public order or prevent crime.

The Bill now wants to delete Section 19A(2), which states that the board's directives for such detention orders are to be subject to judicial review by the High Court.

In an explanatory note in the Bill, it was explained that this was due to the legal position on the High Court's judicial review having already been "clarified" by the existing Section 15A(2)(ba).

The existing Section 15A(1) states that no court shall have jurisdiction and no court shall have "judicial review" of any of the board's actions or decisions, except on questions involving compliance of any procedural requirement under the Act.

"Judicial review" in Section 15A(2)(ba) includes habeas corpus or the seeking of court orders to secure a person's release from detention.

The Bill also seeks the insertion of a new Section 19H to expressly give the board powers to revoke suspension orders, detention orders, suspension of detention orders or direction for extension of these orders.

Other proposed amendments sought include criminalising the act of damaging and losing electronic monitoring devices (EMD) that are attached to persons released from custody under the Prevention of Crime Act with a maximum three-year jail and payment for the loss or damage, as well as to allow the courts to direct a maximum three-year jail term for those who do not pay up.

The current law only makes tampering or destruction of such EMDs a crime punishable by a maximum three-year jail term and payment for the loss or damage.

The amendments also introduce the format of the form to be signed by individuals before the EMDs are attached to them.

Police officers who arrest any person based on the belief that there are grounds to justify an inquiry on the latter will also have to submit a "complete report of the investigation" to an inquiry officer and the board, the proposed amendments state.

The amendments will also effectively cause an arrested person to be brought before an inquiry officer only for inquiries and remove the requirement for the serving of an inquiry officer's findings on the person detained.

The Bill was tabled by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed and will be debated in this Dewan Rakyat meeting that runs until August 10.