Putrajaya seeks additional RM7b in supplementary supply Bill

The Bill was tabled for first reading by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani at Dewan Rakyat today. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Putrajaya today sought an additional RM7.122 billion for its expenditure under Budget 2017, in a supplementary supply Bill tabled in Parliament.

The Supplementary Supply Bill 2018 is aimed at covering the extra expenditure under the RM 260.8 billion federal budget.

The Bill was tabled for first reading by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani at Dewan Rakyat today.

The biggest expenditure from the supply Bill is for contributions to statutory funds, which stands at RM2.7 billion.

The Home Ministry and the Education Ministry are also seeking additional RM804 million and RM891 million respectively.

In comparison, last year Putrajaya sought an additional RM3 billion for expenditures under Budget 2016.