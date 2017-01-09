Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Putrajaya school’s sports equipment storeroom catches fire

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — About 70 per cent of a sports equipment storeroom of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Precinct 8 (1), here was destroyed in a fire today. 

Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Station head, Muhamad Hafidz Yaacob said however, no casualties were reported in the incident which occurred at 2.30pm. 

When contacted today, he said they received a distress call at 2.37pm and arrived at the scene about six minutes later. 

“Firemen managed to put out the blaze 15 minutes later preventing it from spreading to other areas,” he said, adding that the cause of the fire and amount of loss incurred were still being investigated. 

A teacher, who declined to be named, said the incident was discovered by teachers who were having their meal at the school canteen located on the top floor of the storeroom and immediately contacted the fire department. — Bernama

