Putrajaya says snubbed Israeli rep at World Urban Forum

Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the Israeli diplomat was the only participant not received by Wisma Putra and security officials at the World Urban Forum last month. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 ― The Israeli diplomat who attended the World Urban Forum here last month was the only participant not received by Wisma Putra and security officials, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said today.

Speaking during question time in the Dewan Rakyat today, Reezal said the Malaysian had no involvement in David Roet's visit, which he said was organised entirely by a United Nations agency.

“The status of Malaysia and Israel's relations didn’t change. The attendance of the Israeli diplomat should not be seen as efforts for Malaysia and Israel to have diplomatic relations,” he said while answering Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PKR-Permatang Pauh).

MORE TO COME