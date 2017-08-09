Putrajaya says no need for RCI on FGV

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim said the government had no intention to form a Royal Commission of Inquiry to look into Felda and FGV. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Putrajaya sees no reason to form a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate both Felda and its subsidiary, Felda Global Ventures Holding Bhd (FGV).

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim said the government does not see why an RCI is needed to look into Felda and FGV.

“The government has no intention yet to form a RCI for the Felda and FGV issues as there is no need to do so for the time being and actions have already been taken to deal with the issues raised,” he said in a parliamentary written reply.

He was responding to DAP’s Gelang Patah MP Lim Kit Siang who had asked if an RCI will be formed to probe into Felda and FGV’s investments over the past five years.

Felda and FGV have been plagued with mismanagement issues that led to the government intervening to investigate the entity.

FGV’s CEO Datuk Zakaria Arshad was suspended in June along with three other company officials by its board pending an internal inquiry into delayed payments owed by an Afghan firm to a FGV subsidiary.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is also investigating the matter.

Zakaria has denied any wrongdoing on the matter and instead, claimed certain improprieties from the board of directors in running the company, which have been rejected by its chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad.