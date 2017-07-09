Putrajaya planning accessible facilities guidelines for the elderly

A draft plan by the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry aims to provide user-friendly and accessible living facilities for the elderly. — AFP file picKUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry is reportedly drafting Physical Planning Guidelines for the Elderly, which aims to provide user-friendly and accessible living facilities for the elderly.

Sunday Star reported the ministry saying that the guidelines will be presented to the National Council for Local Government this year, amid the country’s increasingly ageing population.

“It will guide government agencies, local authorities, developers, private companies and non-governmental organisations in preparing settlements and facilities for senior citizens,” the ministry was quoted saying the Sunday edition of The Star.

“The guidelines are expected to be presented to the National Council for Local Government this year.

“After that, they will be brought to each state’s planning committee to be adopted at the local level,” it added.

The guidelines reportedly will focus on site planning, building design, and provision of facilities in three types of settlements for the elderly — new housing construction and retrofitting of existing homes, senior care centres and retirement villages.

The settlements will then be required to provide elderly-friendly elements such as suitable height levels of electrical switches and windows for wheelchair users, and pedestrian crossings with sufficient walking time.

“Senior citizen settlements must also be easily accessible and reached by public transport, and close to facilities such as hospitals, parks and shoplots,” the ministry said.

“The location of facilities should be within reach and easily accessed with a network of interconnecting footpaths, safe, convenient and without any obstacles.”

New developments will be required to follow the guidelines, while existing settlements will be under supervision of state and local authorities.