Putrajaya mulls GST for Netflix and iflix

The government intended to tax digital streaming services such as Netflix and iflix. — AFP picSHAH ALAM, Oct 3 — Digital streaming services like Netflix and iflix may be charged Goods and Services Tax (GST) soon.

Customs director-general Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy said such services would be included in its proposed amendment to the GST Act to be tabled in the next Dewan Rakyat session.

“Yes, yes… definitely,” he said when asked at a press conference here today.

Subromaniam also said that the government has to take measures to introduce ways to tax entreprises online as the country would lose revenue if the law was not changed.

“In the new age, things have changed. A lot of things are different now. It is a big source of revenue,” he said.

Subromaniam announced last month that several amendments would be made to the GST Act to include the digital economy, which he says will help increase government revenue.

The amendments would enable Putrajaya to collect billions from digital economy taxes that could boost the county’s economy, he said.

He added that the amendments would be made later this month when the Parliament reconvenes and would include businesses based internationally or outside Malaysia that operate online.