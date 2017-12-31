Putrajaya MP says ‘no problem’ with Dr M contesting his seat

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor says he has no problem with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad contesting anywhere he desires in the general election. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayPETALING JAYA, Dec 31 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is free to stand for elections anywhere in the country, including Putrajaya, its incumbent MP Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor said today.

Tengku Adnan who has occupied the parliamentary constituency since it was created in 2004 said it was a mark of democratic practice and indicated he did not plan to stand in Dr Mahathir’s way if the latter chose to contest there in the coming 14th general elections.

“I have no problem, he can contest anywhere he desires. We are a country that practises democracy and anyone can contest in any seat,” the Umno secretary-general was reported by Malay daily Berita Harian Online as saying during a back-to-school programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 9 (1) in Putrajaya.

Tengku Adnan was responding to Dr Mahathir’s announcement during Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia general assembly yesterday that his party has suggested he stands a strong chance for victory in any one of three seats: Putrajaya, Langkawi and Kubang Pasu, where he was undefeated for over two decades when he was prime minister.

Tengku Adnan was reported saying he is confident the people can judge which of the election candidates will best represent their interests.