Putrajaya launches special guidelines for child sexual crime cases

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said launched a special guideline on how to handle sexual crimes cases against children. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, Dec 13 ― The federal government today launched a special guideline that spells out the dos-and-don’ts on how to handle sexual crimes cases against children.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said who launched the guidelines said the idea was mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in June.

“We hope this guidelines can help any party that is involved with sexual crimes against children cases to get necessary information that puts the child’s best interest and protection,” Azalina said during the launch at the Palace of Justice here.

The Pengerang MP also said the guideline will is intended to help the children involved in such cases to better understand the predicament that they are in.

“This special guideline would also give exposure and help to any child victims in understanding the procedure and handling of any case involving sexual crimes against children,” she said.

The guideline covers four main topics, starting with how the police deals and investigates reports it receives on sexual crimes involving minors; what happens during trial; protection for witnesses and the underaged victims; and lastly, support by the Welfare Department.

Azalina said the recently enacted Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 was a huge step for the government to enact within a year of proposal, but also admitted that there is still room for improvement.

“There is a lot of room for improvement. Some NGOs don’t agree. You cannot satisfy everyone, we are nation of various interests. There is a lot of demand from every party.

“The government has taken the first step. Step by step we will do it. The government is open to listen to all parties especially when it comes to matters of the law,” she said.