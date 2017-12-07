Putrajaya ‘extremely concerned’ by US recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump displays an executive order after he announced the US would Jerusalem as the capital of Israel at the White House in Washington, December 6, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Malaysia pressed the US to reconsider President Donald Trump’s formal endorsement of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel today, warning that this would undo decades of efforts towards peace in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the controversial decision taken last night by Trump was blatant aggression towards the Arabian peninsula in particular, and violated the global Muslim and Christian communities’ rights

“It is also an infringement on the Palestinian people’s national rights, including their right to self-determination, and a grave breach of the international law along with the Security Council’s relevant resolutions: namely Resolutions No. 252 (1968), 267 (1969), 465, 476 and 478 (1980), including the recent Resolution 2334 (2016),” Wisma Putra said in a statement.

It cautioned that failure to reverse the decision would result in escalating tensions in the region, which has already been plagued by decades of violence and unrest stemming from the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Wisma Putra further warned that the decision would undermine efforts to address violent extremism and radicalisation as it would inflame Muslim sentiments worldwide.

While Trump stressed that his decision was administrative in nature and not indicative of his country’s position, Wisma Putra disagreed.

“Recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, ignores the reality on the ground, endorses Israel repressive policies, violates Palestinian human rights and contravenes international law,” the ministry said.

“It is a miscarriage of justice.”

Trump made his formal declaration at the White House last night, defying near universal warnings about the diplomatic fallout that would entail from him delivering this campaign pledge.

“Israel is a sovereign nation with the right like every other sovereign nation to determine its own capital,” Trump was quoted as saying by the AFP outlet. “It is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas called the move “deplorable and unacceptable”, while the Hamas said Trump has opened “the gates of hell on US interests in the region.”

US allies have distanced themselves from the move; among others; Britain called the decision “unhelpful” for peace efforts while Germany stated outright that it did not support the decision.

The UN Security Council will also convene an emergency meeting tomorrow to discuss the matter.