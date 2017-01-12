Putrajaya explores letting Rohingya work in agriculture sector

Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed says a pilot project is underway to identify suitable industries to absorb Rohinya workers from the community, and was currently leaning towards the agriculture sector. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 ― The government is looking to allow ethnic Rohingya who are fleeing sectarian violence in Myanmar to work legally in Malaysia, according to Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

In a report by the New Straits Times, he said a pilot project was underway to identify suitable industries to absorb workers from the community, and was currently leaning towards the agriculture sector.

He said, however, that the project would only be open to those with valid refugee status granted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“We have set up a task force between the ministry and the UNHCR to identify the individuals,” he was quoted as saying.

“From what we know, they prefer not to work in structured jobs such as factory work. So that is why we are testing them out in agriculture in plantations first.”

At least 300 Rohingya will be recruited for the programme.

Nur Jazlan then said the programme will not affect Putrajaya’s other policies on migrant workers.

Undocumented refugees such as the Rohingya regularly complain of exploitation as they are not allowed to work legally in Malaysia.