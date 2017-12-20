Putrajaya expects 10,000 turnout for solidarity rally with Palestine

Pro-Palestine protesters march towards the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2017. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 20 — The federal government is anticipating 10,000 people to attend its rally in solidarity with Palestine at Masjid Putra here this Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and members of 250 non-governmental organisations will attend the rally to start after Friday prayers.

He added that Najib would be making a speech to reiterate Malaysia’s opposition to the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Muslims worldwide have condemned the US government decision as they see it as ignoring the situation of mainly-Muslim Palestine which also calls the Middle East city their home.

“We also will have signing ceremony on a banner opposing what is happening, Najib and Hadi will sign it.

“We are expecting almost 10,000 people to attend but we invite more people to come along,” he said during a press conference at Putra Perdana here.

Ahmad Zahid who is also home minister added that several Opposition political figures, as well several Barisan Nasional non-Muslim political parties and NGOs, have also agreed to attend the rally as.

“This also involves non-Muslim political parties and NGOs. Cabinet has gotten approval from all presidents or their reps among the ministers for this.

“We also have invited non-Muslim NGOs as this is not just an Islamic issue but also involves other religions and the Palestine issue is a humanity-based problem,” Ahmad Zahid said.

He said no official invitations have been sent to Opposition political parties to join in the rally, but stressed that everyone was welcome to join the cause.

Ahmad Zahid who is also acting Umno deputy president said several Opposition politicians would be panellists at a forum to be held before the rally, and included PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution, PAS vice-president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Parti Amanah Negara vice-president Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa as among them.

“I did not mention any political parties but I mentioned personalities representing their parties.

“We have not sent an official letter but we are inviting them,” Ahmad Zahid said.

Malaysia has staunchly opposed the US recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, calling the decision an insult to Muslims worldwide.

Najib last week made Malaysia’s stand on the matter clear at the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation Summit in Istanbul, Turkey.