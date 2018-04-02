Putrajaya Corp senior officer slapped with graft charges

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — A Putrajaya Corporation senior officer was charged in the Sessions Court here today with four counts of soliciting and accepting bribes involving a tender award to three companies.

Mohamad Rohaizat Kasman, 46, a principal assistant director (Corporate Services Department) claimed trial to all the charges.

On the first charge, he allegedly solicited RM17,000 from Noor Alfidah Mohamed Zakri as gratification in getting and approving a tender bid for Syarikat Teras Reka, Syarikat Shogi Bena Sdn Bhd and Syarikat Fidah Supply & Services.

He is accused of committing the offence at Restoran Nasi Kandar Darulsalam, Unit 13, Jalan 4W, Galeria PJH, Presint 3 in Putrajaya, at 4 pm on Dec 16, 2015.

On the second to fourth charge, Mohamad Rohaizat is accused of corruptly receiving the sum from Noor Alfidah and Ahmad Fairuz Abdul Rahim for the same purpose.

He is accused of committing the three offences at the same place, between Dec 17, 2015 and May 16, 2016.

Judge Allaudeen Ismail set RM20,000 as bail with one surety, and April 30 for next mention.

The court also impounded the accused’s passport pending disposal of the case, fixed for hearing from Nov 7 for 16 days.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Firdaus Abu Hanipah appeared for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission while Mohamad Rohaizat was represented by counsel Mohamad Dhiyaulhaq Mohamed Arifin. — Bernama