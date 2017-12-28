Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Putrajaya Corp: No double standards in wheel-clamping enforcement

Thursday December 28, 2017
07:48 PM GMT+8

Personnel were dumbfounded as they inspect their patrol car after authorities clamped the vehicle for failure to obey traffic law. — Facebook picPersonnel were dumbfounded as they inspect their patrol car after authorities clamped the vehicle for failure to obey traffic law. — Facebook picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — The Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) today explained that a police patrol car was subjected to wheel-clamping here yesterday to show there was no double standard in enforcement.

PPj enforcement division director Muhamad Irwan Abdullah said wheel-clamping was a procedural action of the PPj enforcement division under Section 48 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for obstruction of traffic.

“The wheel-clamping is one of the efforts to educate the people and prevent them from continuing to commit traffic offences that will hamper urban well-being and pose a hindrance to the public,” he said in a statement.

He was commenting on a photograph of a wheel-clamped police patrol car near Menara Usahawan here that went viral on social media yesterday.

Muhamad Irwan explained that a PPJ enforcement team on patrol found the police car in a wheel-clamping zone and tried to contact the driver in vain.

 “It is the procedure to wheel-clamp all vehicles found to be obstructing traffic, including police vehicles,” he said.

Muhamad Irwan said the enforcement of the wheel-clamping zone came into force on April 1 this year.

He also said that PPj had a guide on wheel-clamping, towing and parking in Putrajaya which could be downloaded from its official website, www.ppj.gov.my. — Bernama

