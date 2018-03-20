Putrajaya: Cambridge Analytica reported directly to Mukhriz, not us

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Putrajaya and ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) said today they had never engaged controversial data firm Cambridge Analytica's (CA) services in 13th general elections.

In a statement to the media, the Prime Minister’s Office stated that a representative from CA’s parent company SCL Group earlier confirmed that it had personally provided its advice to then Kedah mentri besar and now Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

“Neither Cambridge Analytica nor its parent company SCL Group have ever — now or in the past — been contracted, employed or paid in any way by Barisan Nasional, the Prime Minister’s Office or any part of the Government of Malaysia,” the statement read.

“The SCL representative also confirmed that he reported directly to Mukhriz Mahathir, not BN or the Government,” it said.

Earlier today, Mukhriz had denied working with CA in the previous polls.

However, Mukhriz admitted that he personally knows SCL Group’s South-east Asia head, Azrin Zizal, who was his former press officer when he served as international trade and industry deputy minister from 2009 to 2013.

Azrin had earlier refused to comment on the matter when queried by Malay Mail.

