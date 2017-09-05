Putrajaya allocates RM70,000 for slope repair in Sik

SIK, Sept 5 — The federal government has allocated RM70,000 for repair of the slope near Kampung Pinang which collapsed last Saturday.

Kedah Information, Rural Development and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Tajudin Abdullah said RM50,000 would be spent for repairing the slope to prevent further erosion and the remaining RM20,000 for repair of the road which was damaged in the incident.

He told this to reporters after visiting the affected site yesterday. He was accompanied by Sik Member of Parliament Dr Mansor Abdul Rahman and Sik district engineer Shaiful Azhari Ahmad.

The incident on the slope collapse caught the attention of netizens after it went viral on Facebook last Sunday.

Mohd Tajudin, who is Belantik assembly, said safety cones and sign boards had been put up to warn motorists passing the area .

He said work to repair the slope, scheduled to begin tomorrow, would take two weeks to complete. — Bernama