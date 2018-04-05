Putrajaya allocates land, funds for resettled communities of Bakun Dam

Najib (centre) said the government had also approved RM9 million to build farm roads in the area for the convenience of the residents. — Bernama picBELAGA, April 5 — The government has approved RM76 million to provide 1.21 hectares (three acres) of land to each of the residents involved in the resettlement programme as a result of the development of the Bakun Dam Hydro-Electric Power Station, said Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The Prime Minister said the government had also approved RM9 million to build farm roads in the area for the convenience of the residents.

Hopefully, the provision of the land and the network of farm roads would enable the people involved to improve their income and help in the economic growth of the area, he said at the handing over of the Bakun Hydro-Electric Power Station to the Sarawak government.

“It makes sense to hand over the power station to Sarawak because it can contribute to the economic development of the state,” he said.

The power station was handed over to the Sarawak government following the purchase by Sarawak Energy Bhd of the total equity of Sarawak Hidro Sdn Bhd from the Finance Ministry and Federal Land Commissioner for RM2.5 billion last August. — Bernama