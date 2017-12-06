Puteri Umno wants Malaysian students abroad to be eligible for PTPTN

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The Puteri Umno movement wants the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) to extend its funding to Malaysian students abroad.

Its chief, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said this would help to reduce the high cost of living and to ease the burden of the students.

She said PTPTN could also become the new alternative loan borrowing body for the students who had been relying on entities such as the Public Service Department (PSD) and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) to get scholarships or loans.

“There are quite a number of our students over there who bear the cost of education on their own. This is indeed a burden, especially so with the depreciation of the ringgit.

“Puteri will take this matter to PTPTN to find a way to help ease the burden of the students and their parents,” she told reporters after the Sekretariat Mahasiswi Nasional (Swinas) appreciation ceremony here today.

The programme was organised in conjunction with the four-day 2017 Umno General Assembly until Saturday at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

Mas Ermieyati also said Puteri Umno would be more active in giving exposure and providing information on the PTPTN loans especially to school leavers.

“We have helped a number of graduates with difficulties in paying their loans… We have taken these students to PTPTN offices to restructure their loans,” she added. — Bernama