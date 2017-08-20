Puteri Umno vice-chief says GE14 will determine survival of Umno, BN

LAHAD DATU, Aug 20 — The 14th general election (GE14) will determine the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) government’s chances of survival and that is why all members, including that of Puteri Umno, should work harder to ensure victory for the party, Puteri Umno vice-chief Datuk Zahida Zarikh Khan said.

She said gone were the days where Umno and BN were able to have an easy win in general elections, as the both Umno and BN were now being attacked from various corners.

“The demands of today’s community are different from the demands made by the people in the past. The views of the young people also differ from the older generation.

“The characters voters are not the same anymore as, right now, they are more exposed to the various channels of new media that have become the catalyst to the way they think and act,” she said when opening the Silam Puteri Umno delegates’ meeting here today.

As such, Zahida said in a bid to win the hearts of the young people, Puteri Umno should keep up with the trend, and be smart, matured and quick in controlling the mindset and action of the young voters.

She also called on the 400,000 members of Puteri Umno to be more active as the agents to counter all allegations and help defend the party and the president. — Bernama