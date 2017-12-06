Puteri Umno says ready to reach out to young Malay women before GE14

Puteri Umno chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin believes her party wing will be able to reach out to some 1.22 million young Malay women nationwide ahead of the 14th general election. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Puteri Umno chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin believes her party wing will be able to reach out to some 1.22 million young Malay women nationwide ahead of the 14th general election.

In her winding-up speech for the wing’s debate session, Mas Ermieyati said although it is not known when the general elections will take place, the wing will heed party president Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s clarion call to consolidate ranks.

“Puteri has some 66,000 on-field and auxiliary members working for the Jentera Jalinan Rakyat Plus. The 1.22 million young women need to be contacted to convince them of the righteousness in Umno’s struggles.

“I have no doubt that with Puteri’s efforts alongside the other wings, we can register as much as 50,000 young women voters by December 26,” she said.

Ermieyati also reminded Puteri Umno members to learn how to counter fake news, and to remain loyal to the party.

“Though we yearn for more Puteri candidates to be fielded, we should accept whatever decisions the party leadership makes concerning that.

“They will decide who is the most capable of shouldering candidacy, while we must carry on pursuing our promise to achieve electoral victory for Umno and BN,” she said.