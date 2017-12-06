Puteri Umno delegates praise BN’s efforts, say more work needs to be done

Delegates are pictured outside Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur during Umno general assembly December 6, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Members of Umno’s Puteri wing hailed Barisan Nasional’s (BN) efforts in developing Malaysia, even as they shared their concerns that more remains to be done.

During the first session of debates on the second day of Umno’s annual general meeting, more than 2,000 people consisting of division delegates, exco members and observers convened at Dewan Merdeka in the Putra World Trade Centre.

Some 17 delegates spoke on a wide variety of topics, including politics, economy, education, social matters, and religion.

Throughout the day, Umno Supreme Council members such as party president Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his deputy Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi dropped by to meet delegates.

Puteri information chief and Kota Melaka delegate Haryaty Hamdzah called upon her fellow wing members to stand shoulder-to-shoulder and collectively heed the party leadership’s call for a “winning mentality”.

“It is important for us to not blame anyone if things go wrong, as well as process and plan our next steps. Even more so as the party and nation prepare for the upcoming general elections,” she said.

Exco member and Tangga Batu division delegate from Melaka, Khaidhirah Abu Zahar praised Umno’s leadership for remaining calm in the face of crises and the numerous accusations hurled at them by the Opposition.

“Just as our leaders have demonstrated their tenacity and capability in handling anything that comes their way, we ask the party president to field more Puteri candidates in the upcoming elections than the nine who contested in 2013.

“If the government can take further steps to address youth employment, it may help to turn the tide for us. We Puteri members should go out of our way to encourage friends and family to register to vote. No longer can we dither around, as words alone are insufficient to bring about change, for our struggles must be accompanied by actions,” she said.

Rompin division head Azlina Azma Azmi from Pahang said the recent Budget 2018 in October was the most pro-women budget ever.

“As the government has shown an understanding to many of us who are young mothers struggling to raise their growing families, many have also turned to digital trading such as selling home-made products online to supplement their household incomes.

“Plenty of young working women now realise that relying solely on a salaried income is fast becoming obsolete. We must do our part and keep abreast of developments in the digital world, so that we will not be left behind to contend with a rapidly globalising domestic market,” she said.

Azlina also proposed the government considers delineating rules for a system where both big and small businesses must receive computerised payments instead of hard cash.

“This way, traders can be monitored more effectively and the government will also have a clearer picture of how much it will collect in GST. Not to mention it would be a great dampener on traders seeking to jack up the prices of daily goods,” she said.

Meanwhile, Padang Besar division assistant secretary Azimah Mahmud from Perlis reminded the audience not to become overly dependent on government subsidies.

“In so doing, Malaysia’s national credit rating risks falling, adding more to the government’s debt. We ought to learn how to adapt as best as possible even as the government plays its part to alleviate our burden, especially for rural folk,” she said.

Acting head of Tampin division Nuraini Salihin, from Negri Sembilan urged the government to place more emphasis on technical and vocational education, as well an education syllabus fitting for the 21st century.

“Contemporary education is reflected by the increased use of Internet for teaching in classrooms. Yet in rural areas far from urbanisation the lack thereof is most worrisome.

“The Tampin division proposes the Education Ministry takes appropriate steps to improve Internet connectivity for schools, so the teachers are able to get their jobs done with maximum efficiency,” she said.

Nuraini’s proposal was backed by Putatan division head Daliah Mohd Zin whose contributing proposal was for the education departments of each state to set up a website that will allow the public to view the progress of their respective educational initiatives.

“People should be able to view the initiative before, during and after it has been implemented. This will reduce bureaucratic red tape and help boost public confidence in our education system.

“Likewise, it would be prudent to rebrand vocational education as many parents still regard it as a second-rate choice. We need a minimum 60 per cent workforce with vocational skills if Malaysia is to advance, but to date, only 28 per cent have decided to take it up. After all, vocational knowledge and its academic counterparts are but one of the many cures for poverty,” she said.