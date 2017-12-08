Puteri Umno delegate wants subsidy curbs for foreign workers

In the past several years, Putrajaya has taken active steps to remove general subsidies such as for fuel and sugar. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Foreign workers should not be allowed to buy essentials and goods at subsidised prices the same way Malaysians do, Umno’s Noor Aeiza Hassan said today.

The Bayan Baru Puteri Umno delegate asserted that the government has done “enough” to support the foreign workers and called for limits to be placed on benefits.

“Follow current prices for foreigners and foreign workers,” Noor Aieza said during her speech at the 71st Umno general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

“The subsidy should not benefit foreign workers,” she added.

However certain types of wheat flour and cooking oil are still subsidised, with the government spending RM3.9 billion in subsidies for basic food items under Budget 2018.