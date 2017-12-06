Puteri Umno chief: Take the high road to beat Opposition

Puteri Umno Chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin gestures as she attends the Puteri Umno general assembly in PWTC, Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Puteri Umno members should counter rivals’ attacks with information and civility, said its chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin today.

Stressing the importance of both heading into the general election, she also said the wing must do more to engage with youths.

“In our endeavours, ensure we are capable of countering the Opposition’s attacks. Never underestimate them, with their cunning and willingness to adopt any means for their ends,” she said in her opening policy speech at the Puteri Umno assembly.

“The 14th General Election will be the most crucial battleground for the sake of the nation. Our future is closely tied to its outcome, so let nothing cloud your visions,” she said.

She encouraged the wing’s members to emulate Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his acting deputy, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, whom she said maintained a compassionate approach to politics.

Citing the visits by both leaders to Pakatan Harapan de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when he had been warded recently, she said they were able to look past simple rivalries and past animosity.

“When an Opposition state was flooded, they ensured its people were given enough aid,” she said, in reference to the massive floods that hit Penang on November 4 and 5.

“Even as the Opposition hurled one baseless accusation after another, they marched on. This is something that we ought to inculcate within us so it will bloom in time.”