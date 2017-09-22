Puteri MIC launches ‘Dr S. Subra Club’ to empower, uplift Indian community

MIC President Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam officiated the Dr S. Subra Club during the 13th National Puteri MIC Convention last Sunday. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Sept 22 ― The Puteri MIC newly launched Dr S. Subra Club (DSSC) aims to promote, empower and uplift the Indian community in the country.

The party's Puteri chief R. Gunasundari said the club was an effort to create opportunities to improve the lives of 40 per cent of the 2.6 million ethnic Indians in Malaysia, and has identified five scopes for the community namely sports, health, welfare, culture and youth empowerment.

“The club will be run by our own committee members including five board members appointed by me. For a start, we will conduct programmes on small scale nationwide so it can reach out to the community assisting their needs on a one-to-one basis.

“We will have volunteers recruitment to ensure that there is a team to work at the grassroot level on each programme,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

The DSSC launch was officiated by MIC President Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam during the 13th National Puteri MIC Convention last Sunday.

Asked on the allocation provided, Gunasundari who was tight-lipped on the matter, however said all the party's branch divisions and wings could apply for funding of between RM1,000 to RM1,500 via the DSSC to conduct programmes beginning November.

She added this club would also assist the government on improving the socio-economic status of the Indian community that has consistently been part of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's administration agenda since he took office in 2009. ― Bernama