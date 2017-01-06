Put up covered walkway at Ipoh airport, ministry told

Perak Tourist Guide Association chairman Roselyn Lim said the shaded walkway at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport was necessary to provide comfort to passengers. — File pic IPOH, Jan 6 — The Transport Ministry has been urged to provide a covered walkway at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport.

Perak Tourist Guide Association chairman Roselyn Lim said the shaded walkway was necessary to provide comfort to passengers, especially the ones with children.

“Some tourists enjoy vacationing with their family, including their children. We can’t have children being drenched in the rain because we do not have proper facilities at the airport,” Lim said.

“It would be worse for mothers who would have to hold an umbrella while carrying their child and walk 100m to board or leave the plane.

Lim said other airports around the world had either a boarding bridge or a shuttle service to ferry passengers.

Former Tourism Malaysia (Perak) director Ibrahim Seddiqi Talib said the state government and the ministry should work together to improve the airport facilities.

“For Visit Perak Year 2017, we are not only expecting domestic tourists, but also from abroad,” he said.

“They would have high expectations and will be disappointed as soon as they disembark from the plane.

“The first impression is the most important and most memorable in a vacation. We don’t want to give a bad impression simply because of this matter (airport facilities),” he said.

Recently, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir tweeted to Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai asking for a shuttle service at the Sultan Azlan Shah airport.

Malaysian Consumer Association president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill expressed his disappointment after getting wet in the rain following a lack of shuttle service at the airport.

“I experienced the situation twice. The rain was not heavy and the airport management expects us to walk without an umbrella. I ended up getting wet in the rain before boarding my plane,” he said.

He said sometimes, passengers ran on the tarmac when it rained.

“Running on the tarmac is risky as it will cause injuries if the passengers fell. It would also endanger other passengers on their way to the plane,” Amarjit Singh said.

He said the lack of such basic facility will affect the image of the airport, which had been re-branded as an international airport, and the image of the state.