Pupils in flood-affected Perlis allowed to wear regular clothes to school

Heavy rain in the state caused the water level at the Timah Tasoh Dam in Beseri to rise to the danger level of 29.91 metres last night.

KANGAR, Sept 24 — Students in flood-affected areas in Perlis are allowed to wear regular clothing to school tomorrow.

The Perlis Education Department, in a statement today, advised parents to ensure their children do not miss classes and to attend school as usual.

“They do not have to worry about damaged books and stationery, what is more important is that the students attending school as usual tomorrow,” it said.

Meanwhile, the State Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) advised the public, especially children, to not play near river banks, especially at Sungai Korok, Sungai Abi, Sungai Santan, Sungai Perlis and also Lencongan Utara channel, due to the high water-level and strong current.

The department said heavy rain in the state caused the water level at the Timah Tasoh Dam in Beseri near here to rise at the danger level of 29.91 metres last night.

Following that, the department had to release water from the dam into the rivers to bring the water level back to normal. — Bernama