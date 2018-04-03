‘Punish A Muslim Day’ threat: Ministry reminds Malaysians in US and UK to stay vigilant

PUTRAJAYA, April 3 — The Foreign Ministry has reminded all Malaysians in the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) to stay vigilant following the ‘Punish A Muslim Day’ threat, which calls for violence against Muslims on April 3.

In a statement today, Wisma Putra, however, said it was assured that the local authorities were investigating the ‘distasteful and unpleasant’ threat, and were prepared to take action if Muslims were threatened.

“In this regard, we advise all Malaysians to exercise increased caution in both US and UK and encourage them in the said countries to register with the nearest Malaysian Diplomatic Mission and adhere with local authorities instructions accordingly,” it said.

Wisma Putra said the Malaysian government condemned the actions of several individuals and organisations that promote hatred and would like to thank the authorities in addressing it.

“We wish to take this opportunity to commend the respective local authorities for their diligence to their duty in the face of terror,” it added.

Wisma Putra said through the respective Malaysian Diplomatic Missions abroad, it would continue to monitor the threat and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of Malaysians abroad.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance in these countries are advised to contact the Malaysian Diplomatic Mission as below:

Embassy of Malaysia, Washington, D.C.

Address: 3516 International Court, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20008

Tel.: 1(202) 572-9700

E-mail: mwwashington@kln.gov.my

Consulate General of Malaysia, New York

Address: 313 East 43rd Street

New York, NY 10017

Tel.: (1-212) 490 2722 / 23

E-mail: mwnewyorkcg@kln.gov.my

Consulate General of Malaysia, Los Angeles

Address: 777 S. Figueroa St. Suite 600,

Los Angeles, CA 90071

Tel.: +1 (213) 892 1238

E-mail: mwlosangeles@kln.gov.my

High Commission of Malaysia, London

Address: 45 – 46 Belgrave Square

London, SW1X 8QT

Tel.: 00(44207) 235 8033

E-mail: mwlondon@kln.gov.my — Bernama