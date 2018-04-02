PUNB allocates RM1m for Bumi student entrepreneurs

Unitar Vice Chancellor Professor Mohd Kamal Nawawi (left) shakes hands with PUNB Chief Executive Officer Datuk Haji Azhar Haji Ahmad during the signing of an MOU on April 2, 2018. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) is allocating RM1 million as financial assistance to encourage entrepreneurship among Bumiputra students.

PUNB chief executive officer Datuk Azhar Ahmad said the scheme dubbed Budding Prosper Usahawan Muda (PUMA) is open to all full-time tertiary students.

“This scheme is to help the students to set up or upgrade their existing businesses with funds allocation from a minimum of RM1,000 up to RM10,000,” he said at the ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding between PUNB and Unitar International University today.

“It is hoped that the implementation of the activities of this collaboration will benefit the areas of human capital development, the economy, and community at large,” said Azhar.

He later describe the collaboration with Unitar as timely.

The MoU involves Unitar identifying prospective participants for the scheme from among its students.

Launched on October 11, 2017, Azhar said 20 applicants to the scheme have been successful so far.