Pulau Seduku students, teachers spend first day cleaning up new RM8.2m school building

Construction work on the school, costing about RM8.2 million, began in 2016 using a fast-track Integrated Building System and was supposed to be completed within 31 weeks. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Wan Abdillah EdruceKUCHING, Jan 2 — The students and teachers of Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Seduku in Sri Aman division here were forced to skip classes on the first day of the new school term today.

Instead, the 12 teachers, 25 students and their parents were occupied the whole day with cleaning up their school grounds of debris and unwanted construction materials left behind by the subcontractor who built the school.

“We were forced to tell the pupils not to turn up today while the parents and teachers removed unwanted materials,” the school’s Parent-Teacher Association chairman Datuk Wan Abdillah Edruce told Malay Mail when contacted today.

He said the unwanted building materials included pieces of wood and planks pose a hazard to the students, adding that he did not know why the subcontractor had left them behind.

Wan Abdillah said he had informed Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg who has instructed the state Education Department director Rakayah Madon to solve the problems faced by the school.

He said Rakayah is scheduled to visit the school tomorrow.

Wan Abdillah said he has earlier expressed doubts if the school could be ready in time on January 2, the first day of the school session in Sarawak, because of the problems faced by the subcontractor.

Construction work on the school, costing about RM8.2 million, began in 2016 using a fast-track Integrated Building System and was supposed to be completed within 31 weeks.

The site was approved in 2006 under the Ninth Malaysia Plan.

The school was relocated to another plot of land as the old building had become run down and was also located on an island surrounded by waters infested with crocodiles.