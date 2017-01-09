Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Public Service Dept: Vetting by MACC mandatory for promotion of senior civil servants

Monday January 9, 2017
11:37 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Chevrolet Bolt is Car of the YearThe Edit: Chevrolet Bolt is Car of the Year

The Edit: Bollywood’s highest grossing filmThe Edit: Bollywood’s highest grossing film

Trump calls Meryl Streep a ‘Hillary flunky’ after her scathing speechTrump calls Meryl Streep a ‘Hillary flunky’ after her scathing speech

The Edit: Meet Anjali Lama, Nepal’s first transgender modelThe Edit: Meet Anjali Lama, Nepal’s first transgender model

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Public Service Department is working with the MACC and National Audit Department to regularly monitor the integrity of civil servants. — Bernama picThe Public Service Department is working with the MACC and National Audit Department to regularly monitor the integrity of civil servants. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — The appointment and placement of senior public servants also involves integrity vettings by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The Public Service Department (PSD) in a statement today, said passing the integrity vetting by the MACC was among the conditions which must be met by the officers including secretary-generals and department heads recommended for promotion.

The other conditions include confirmation in service, reaching the performance level set, being free of disciplinary action and having made declaration of property.

“In this matter, it must be stressed that all public servants are subject to the rules set and there are no exemptions,” said PSD in the statement on the promotion of civil servants following cases of civil servants being arrested by the MACC.

It said the business of placing and promoting public officers would only be made if the officers proposed for the posts passed all the screenings, including by the MACC.

The PSD was working with the MACC and National Audit Department to regularly monitor the integrity of civil servants, according to the statement.

Last week, a secretary-general of a ministry with the title of ‘Datuk’ was detained by the MACC for alleged involvement in corruption. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline