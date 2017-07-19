Public caning not necessarily in public spaces, Kelantan deputy MB says

Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Nik Amar Nik Abdullah said that the decision on the venue of the public Shariah caning will be left fully to the Shariah courts with no interference from the state government. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Kelantan said today the public Shariah caning that it plans to enact does not necessarily have to be in public spaces like stadiums.

Deputy mentri besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah was quoted by Utusan Online saying that the decision on the venue will be left fully to the Shariah courts with no interference from the state government.

“We will not interfere, besides prison, the courts will decide the appropriate open space.

“There is a difference between open space with ‘in public’, this is what people are always confused with,” he reportedly said, but did not elaborate on his assertion.

The Kelantan assembly earlier this month amended the state’s Shariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2002 to allow religious offenders in the PAS state to be caned publicly. Caning is a standard punishment in both civil and Shariah law in Malaysia.

Detractors criticised the move as regressive while supporters sought to defend it by saying it will be limited to Muslims.

Kelantan’s adoption of public caning also coincided with a move in the opposite direction in Indonesia’s ultra conservative Acheh region.

The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has since denounced the decision, saying the federal government has a duty to ensure that human rights are preserved in every state of the federation.