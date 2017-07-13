Public caning deterrence unproven, BEBAS says

File picture shows a person getting whipped in front of the public for violating the Shariah law, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — There is no evidence that shows public caning will deter religious offences, pro-equality group BEBAS said today.

BEBAS also said the punishment did not exemplify Islamic mercy and compassion, after the Kelantan state legislative assembly passed amendments yesterday to the PAS-ruled state’s Shariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2002 to allow Shariah offenders to be caned publicly.

“Supporters of this measure believe that this excessive and punitive approach would deter moral or religious offences.

“There have been no proven studies or supportive evidence presented to prove this reasoning,” BEBAS said in a statement.

The group, which advocates for religious freedom and seeks to end racial discrimination, also criticised the Shariah legal amendments in Kelantan that empowered religious enforcers to use handcuffs on suspects.

“The use of handcuffs amounts to an assault and is unlawful unless it can be justified. We have heard no justification or argument whatsoever regarding the need for handcuffs, normally used by law enforcement professionals, to be now be utilised by religious authorities to enforce religious and morality laws,” said BEBAS.

The group highlighted the case of a 60-year-old Christian woman who was publicly whipped in Acheh for selling alcohol.

“We have seen the examples and images of public caning in Acheh, Indonesia, where they administer Islamic laws as interpreted by those governing that province. Is that the kind of image and justice we want to see in Malaysia?” they questioned.