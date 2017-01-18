Public amenities a must for developers of serviced apartments in Negri Sembilan

SEREMBAN, Jan 18 — The Negri Sembilan government has made it mandatory for developers of serviced apartments to provide public amenities like halls and playgrounds with immediate effect.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said such apartments must also be built within town parameters and on lots of not less than 0.8094 hectares.

“This move is necessary as some developers are taking the easy way out by categorising serviced apartments as a business and not housing,” he told reporters after chairing the weekly state executive council meeting here today.

Meanwhile, he said the state’s anti-gambling drive saw 45,947 gambling outlets raided with 123 of the premises having their electricity and water supply cut last year.

A total 2,222 computer used for gambling were seized, 552 caretakers of the premises and 650 gamblers held, he added.

On another matter, Mohamad said the state government had gazetted 29 out of 68 orang asli settlements in the state so far. — Bernama