Pua says not a Penang MP, can’t comment on tunnel controversy

Tony Pua said today he cannot comment on the Penang undersea tunnel controversy. — Picture by Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Selangor DAP chairman Tony Pua said today he cannot comment on the Penang undersea tunnel controversy, and has asked for questions to be directed at the Penang government instead.

During a press conference in Parliament earlier today, Pua was asked to comment on the issue, but the Petaling Jaya Utara MP declined to do so saying that he did not have all the facts.

“Penang will answer questions regarding the Penang undersea tunnel issue, we are not Penang MPs.

“We don’t have all the facts at hand. Best you ask the Penang government to answer, they have all the facts,” he said.

Together with Pua were other DAP leaders, including Gelang Patah MP Lim Kit Siang, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng, Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto and Sitiawan MP Ngeh Koo Ham.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) started a probe into the RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel project back in 2016, and continued the said probe last month.

The agency had detained four senior executives for questioning in its investigations into the case and conducted raids at various offices including state government agencies last month.