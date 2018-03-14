Pua: Pakatan yet to decide on seven Selangor seats

Tony Pua Kiam Wee said that new blood will be brought in to replace representatives who will move to other states to contest, and to fill in seat vacancies. — Picture by Azneal IshakPETALING JAYA, March 14 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has yet to decide seven state seats in its Selangor negotiations, Selangor DAP chairman Tony Pua said today.

He also indicated that new blood will be brought in to replace representatives who will move to other states to contest, and to fill in seat vacancies.

“We are left with seven seats to be decided for Selangor’s allocation, we are waiting for a meeting to make the decision,” he said at Damansara Utama assemblyman Yeo Bee Yin’s “Reimagining Malaysia” book launch tonight.

He stressed that introducing new faces was an important part in ensuring the health of the party.

“One of the most important elements for a party is to make sure we bring in new blood. It is only when you do so that the party can renew, get better and be more in touch with the population at large.

“There will be a fair number of new faces. The exact number hasn’t been decided purely because we do not know how many seats are available. Some will be created as there are vacancies, like in Teluk Datuk,” said the Petaling Jaya Utara MP.

Leaders from Selangor PH have openly traded barbs over who would get the most seats in the country’s most prized state.