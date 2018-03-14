Pua: Only DAP reps with government posts must declare assets

DAP’s Tony Pua says only reps with top government posts will declare their assets publicly. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 ― DAP lawmakers will only declare their assets publicly if they hold top government positions such as state executive council (exco) and ministerial posts, according to Tony Pua.

Speaking to the press outside the Dewan Rakyat today, the DAP national publicity chief reiterated the party's stand on the issue.

“Our position is simple, as what happens in Selangor and Penang, once we become excos and once we become ministers we will declare our assets,” said Pua.

Earlier, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, or Mat Sabu, became the first and only Pakatan Harapan component president to declare his assets

Other Opposition lawmakers have done so previously, but not a party leader.

In his declaration, Mat Sabu disclosed that he owns five properties worth RM758,000, including the house he resides in and which is registered under his wife’s name.

Including fixed deposits, Mat Sabu has RM105,000 in cash. His unit trusts and insurance are valued at RM220,000 while his Tabung Haji account balance is RM600.