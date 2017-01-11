PTPTN urges next-of-kin to notify death, permanent disability of borrowers

SHAH ALAM, Jan 11 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) urged the borrowers and their next-of-kin to provide information in the event of permanent disability or death to enable the corporation to manage the study loans.

PTPTN Marketing and Strategic Communications Department senior general manager Abdul Ghafar Yusop said this was because there were borrowers and next-of-kin who were not aware of the PTPTN Takaful Coverage Scheme.

“The financing amount disbursed to recipients will be fully covered in the event of death or total permanent disability of the borrowers and at the same time the next-of-kin will also receive funeral benefit of RM1,500,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after handing over the loan settlement certificates to the family of the late Muhammad Taufeq Hassan and Azrul Hisham Azman here today.

Muhammad Taufeq, 22, was killed in an amok incident in Bertam, Malacca on Aug 25, 2016 while Azrul Hisham, 27, drowned in a waterfall in Batu 16 Gombak on Oct 3, last year.

Elaborating, Abdul Ghafar said the next-of-kin could make the claim by filling in the application form, which was available on PTPTN official portal, http://www.ptptn.gov.my.

A total of 6,682 borrowers have been enjoying takaful coverage benefits totalling RM107.64 million, since its inception in 1998 till Dec 31, 2016, he said.

During the period, he added that the PTPTN had handed over funeral benefits to 6,073 next-of-kin totalling RM7.52 million. — Bernama