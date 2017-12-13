PTPTN collects RM3.4b in loan repayment

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) collected RM3.4 billion in loan repayment up till October compared to RM1.5 billion in the same period in 2015.

Higher Education Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Mary Yap Kain Ching attributed the increase to the effectiveness of the #BolehBincang campaign carried out by PTPTN.

“The PTPTN loan disbursement this year as of October was RM3 billion, compared to RM3.9 billion in 2015,” she said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2018 at policy stage for her ministry at the Dewan Negara here today.

She said as of October, 4,545 PTPTN borrowers who obtained first class degrees had been exempted from repaying their loans. Of the number, 2,733 were students at public institutions and 1,812, students of private institutions.

On Senator Datuk Hanafi Mamat’s suggestion that PTPTN was being too harsh against errant borrowers by banning them from travelling abroad, Yap said the restriction only involved borrowers who failed to repay their loans after 18 months since graduating.

Responding to Senator Dr Mohd Nor Monutty’s claim that the ministry had ignored the welfare of lecturers, she said various privileges such as merit-based promotion had been accorded to the group.

To a question from Senator Datuk Fahariyah Md Nordin, Yap said the ministry had developed four career prospects for lecturers — research, teaching, professional and institutional leadership.

In addition to teaching, lecturers were also encouraged to carry out research towards excellence and scholarship; to this end, the government had also provided grants for high impact research, she said. — Bernama