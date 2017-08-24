PTPTN collects RM2.43b in loan repayment as of June

PTPTN chairman Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the corporation was targeting a total of RM4 billion in loan repayment this year.— Bernama picLENGGONG, Aug 24 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has collected RM2.43 billion or more than 60 per cent in loan repayments as of June this year.

Chairman Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said it was due to the various methods taken by PTPTN to ensure borrowers repaid their loans including conducting campaigns and online repayment system.

He said the corporation was targeting a total of RM4 billion in loan repayment this year.

“We are confident to achieve the target because last year PTPTN had targeted to collect a repayment of RM2 billion but the amount collected was RM3.4 billion.

“Borrowers still have time to enjoy the 15 per cent discount if they make full payment and 10 per cent discount for repayment through salary deduction until Dec 31,” he told a media conference after launching the Lenggong Parliamentary constituency’s Helping People’s Day at Dataran Kampung Luat near here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar said a total of 857,009 cash advance financing (WPP) warrants amounting to RM1.26 billion had been encashed by students as of July 31. — Bernama